RaGa to attend Parliament amid BJP's ire over 'democracy' remarks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 15, 2023, 11:55 am 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend Parliament amid BJP's ire over his democracy remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the Parliament on Wednesday amid the Centre's demands for an apology from him for allegedly undermining the Indian democracy. Gandhi's United Kingdom (UK) speech row and the "misuse" of central probe agencies are expected to rock the Parliament. The second leg of the Budget session started on Monday amid repeated disruptions over his remarks.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi—who recently concluded his United Kingdom visit—made several comments against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including at Cambridge University, where he claimed Indian democracy was under attack and politicians, including himself, were under surveillance.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, Congress is on the offensive against the BJP over issues like the alleged Chinese intrusion, the BBC Modi documentary, and the Adani Group-Hindenburg controversy.

'Shameful': BJP's Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi

In a press conference held shortly before the start of Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, BJP leader Smriti Irani attacked Gandhi and slammed him for his statements. "It is shameful that Rahul Gandhi instead of coming to parliament is busy ranting against India," she said. Previously, Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal accused Gandhi of defaming Parliament and disseminating misinformation and asked that he apologize.

Congress hits back, seeks apology from PM Modi

Meanwhile, the Congress responded sharply to the BJP's comments and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had criticized the country on foreign trips and sought his apology. Congress Media and Publicity Department Head Pawan Khera claimed that the PM, in his remarks abroad, said that people considered it unfortunate to be born in India.

Parliament's second leg of Budget session witnessed repeated disruptions

The second leg of Parliament's Budget session began on Monday, and both government MPs and the Congress-led Opposition stuck to the demands they'd been making. Although the Centre is demanding an apology from Gandhi for statements he made against Indian democracy in the UK, the Congress and other like-minded parties want a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Opposition plans to corner government, march to ED office

The Opposition is expected to consider a proposal for a letter to the government signed by all MPs, as well as a march to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clarified that the party will continue to demand a JPC. "This is the ONLY issue. Anything else is a deliberate diversion by the PM & his colleagues," he tweeted.

Security beefed up around ED office as Opposition considers march

Delhi | Heavy security deployment seen at Vijay Chowk.



18 opposition party leaders to meet & discuss the next strategy in Adani matter, today. A proposal for a letter to be signed by all MPs may be discussed and a protest march to the ED office may also be considered. pic.twitter.com/a9LZk5cNcF — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023