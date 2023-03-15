World

Rishi Sunak's family breaks law by letting dog off leash

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 15, 2023, 11:03 am 1 min read

Rishi Sunak's spokesperson refused to comment on the matter

After facing criticism for violating lockdown and traffic laws, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has found himself in legal trouble again. This time, because of his dog. Recently, a video purportedly of Sunak's family surfaced on social media, showing them letting their dog off the leash in London﻿'s Hyde park, where rules clearly state that all dogs must be kept on leads.

Check out the viral video of Sunak's family

Sunak's spokesperson declined to comment

According to a statement by the Metropolitan Police, "An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman [Sunak's wife Akshata Murty] and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead." Meanwhile, Sunak's spokesperson refused to comment on the matter, per AP. The police reportedly said they would take no further action.