UK PM Sunak reshuffles cabinet with Dominic Raab as deputy

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 26, 2022, 09:55 am 3 min read

At 42 years of age, Sunak youngest premier of the country in nearly two centuries

Starting work immediately after his formal appointment, the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly asked for the resignation of several ministers from the cabinet of his predecessor, Liz Truss. He appointed Dominic Raab as the Deputy PM while Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in by replacing Kwasi Kwarteng to salvage the government tumbling down under Truss, would continue as the finance minister.

Context Why does this story matter?

The political turbulence and economic crisis in the UK that triggered former PM Liz Truss's resignation pose a major challenge for Sunak, who has taken over the premier at a crucial time.

Sunak is the third Conservative Party prime minister that the country is seeing in two months as Boris Johnson left office in September, while his successor Liz Truss resigned last week.

Information Braverman back in the cabinet

Sunak brought back Suella Braverman as Secretary of State for the Home Department. She was a vocal critic of Truss's economic policies and had backed Sunak. She quit last week stating "technical infringement" of government rules. Raab was the Deputy PM in former PM Boris Johnson's regime as well. He will also hold the office of Secretary of State for Justice.

Twitter Post Raab also served as Deputy PM under Boris Johnson

The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP @DominicRaab has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice @MoJGovUK. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/aikeZwQ1rH — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

Details Who has stepped down?

As per reports, the ministers who have stepped down include Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith, and Development Minister Vicky Ford. Sunak invoked "economic stability and competence" in his first address as the PM, and said that he had been elected to "fix mistakes" made by the previous administration amid a recession looming over the country.

Statement General election to be conducted in 2025

Amid discord in the Conservative Party and calls for a fresh general election in the country, which is not due until 2025, Sunak asserted, "I will unite our country not with words, but with action." "I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level," the new UK PM said.

First Indian First Indian-origin PM of UK

Sunak has created history by becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak (42) is also the youngest premier of the country in nearly two centuries. Notably, Sunak was elected as the Conservative Party's leader on Monday after his contenders—former PM Johnson and Penny Mordaunt—failed to secure the minimum required support of the Tory MPs and eventually aborted the race.