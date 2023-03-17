India

Delhi liquorgate: Manish Sisodia's ED custody extended by 5 days

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 17, 2023, 04:20 pm 1 min read

A Delhi court granted the ED five more days of custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam

A Delhi court granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) five more days of custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. The ED, which took Sisodia's custody from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 9, sought an extension of his custody by seven days.

Why does this story matter?

Sisodia resigned from the post of deputy CM after the CBI arrested him on February 26.

The probe agencies allege that Sisodia formulated a rigged liquor policy, under which the AAP government waived the licensing fees for a purported Southern liquor cartel in exchange for Rs. 100 crore.

The AAP and other Opposition parties have dubbed it a political vendetta by the ruling BJP.