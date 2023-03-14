Politics

TMC backs Rahul Gandhi amid uproar over remarks in UK

Rahul Gandhi does not need to apologize, TMC MP Sougata Ray said

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Ray on Tuesday showed support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being criticized for allegedly insulting India during his United Kingdom (UK) visit a week ago, reported NDTV. "Rahul Gandhi does not need to apologize. I don't think he has insulted the country with his comments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is wrong," the 75-year-old said.

Gandhi, who was in the UK earlier this month, made several comments against the BJP, including at Cambridge University, where he claimed India's democracy was under threat and urged Western nations, such as the United States (US), to intervene.

His remarks drew widespread criticism, with the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

BJP accused Gandhi of insulting India in the UK

In response to Gandhi's comments, BJP accused him of insulting the country on foreign soil. "BJP would like to emphatically state with great agony that Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, has sought to shame India's democracy, polity, parliament, political system, and judicial system," BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said. He added that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge owed a clarification over Gandhi's comments.

TMC skipped joining Opposition protests in Parliament

Notably, the TMC on Monday skipped the joint Opposition press conference, which was held to express solidarity with Gandhi. The party also stayed away from the protests by the Opposition in the Parliament and a meeting organized at Kharge's office, per reports. "Every party has its own strategy. TMC is an opposition party and our position is different," Ray said.