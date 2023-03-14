Politics

Rajasthan: AAP plans all-out battle amid infighting within BJP, Congress

Rajasthan: AAP plans all-out battle amid infighting within BJP, Congress

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 14, 2023, 12:10 pm 2 min read

AAP is planning an all-out battle in Rajasthan amid infighting within the BJP and Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to fight an all-out electoral battle in Rajasthan, where Assembly elections are due later this year. The party began its campaigning with a modest "Tiranga rally" on Monday in Jaipur amid infighting within the ruling Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP is pitching for a third option in Rajasthan, which has only witnessed binary politics.

Why does this story matter?

The AAP hopes to make inroads in Rajasthan, months after ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Reportedly, the AAP is also planning to contest all 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly election.

With its four-lakh-plus members, the party is hoping to do well in districts that border Punjab.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann joins Tiranga rally in Jaipur

Thank You Jaipur 😍

Thank You Rajasthan 😍#RajasthanMeinBhiKejriwal pic.twitter.com/U95ROI6bK7 — AAP Rajasthan (@AAPRajasthan) March 13, 2023

Raje's rift with central leadership may benefit AAP

While former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje is widely regarded as the BJP's face in the state, her disagreements with the party's central leadership may benefit AAP. According to reports, the party is considering appointing new leaders, including BJP state president Satish Poonia and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Similarly, CM Ashok Gehlot and his erstwhile Deputy Sachin Pilot are often and openly at odds.

AAP's entry changes dynamics of poll battle

Going by electoral tradition in Rajasthan, the BJP should win the assembly elections. However, with the BJP and Congress in disarray, the AAP intends to fight all 200 Assembly seats and make advances in the state. AAP has about four lakh members in Rajasthan and aims to do well in areas bordering Punjab like Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Churu.