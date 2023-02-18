Politics

Delhi liquor policy case: CBI recalls Manish Sisodia for questioning

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 18, 2023, 07:52 pm 3 min read

The CBI has called Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning again in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once again called Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Saturday in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. Reacting to the summons, Sisodia said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre unleashed the "full power" of the probe agencies to hound him. Sisodia termed it a vendetta to stop him from providing "good education" in Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

On Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's orders, allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration for issuing liquor licenses in lieu of kickbacks to the party under its Excise Policy 2021-22 are being investigated.

Sisodia was named as an accused in the case. However, he didn't figure in the CBI chargesheet submitted around three months ago after his residence and bank lockers were searched.

SC struck down L-G's order regarding MCD mayor

Interestingly, this development comes after the Supreme Court struck down L-G Saxena's orders on the election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) mayor, which apparently favored the BJP. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called it a show of Saxena's brazen attempt to help the BJP.

Sisodia holds the education portfolio

सीबीआई ने कल फिर बुलाया है. मेरे ख़िलाफ़ इन्होंने CBI, ED की पूरी ताक़त लगा रखी है, घर पर रेड, बैंक लॉकर तलाशी, कहीं मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कुछ नहीं मिला

मैंने दिल्ली के बच्चों के लिए अच्छी शिक्षा का इंतज़ाम किया है। ये उसे रोकना चाहते हैं।

मैंने जाँच में हमेशा सहयोग किया है और करूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 18, 2023

CBI, ED booked, arrested more people recently

Sisodia on Saturday said he would continue to cooperate in the investigation. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) made several arrests in recent days, which include liquor traders from southern India. Some people booked in the case are related to the BJP's political opponents, namely Magunta Raghava—son of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy—and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Agencies claim a southern 'cartel involved in the scam

Last week, the ED arrested Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla—who is a former aide of Kavitha. The probe agencies allege Kavitha is involved with a cartel along with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) founding member Hanumantha Rao Boinpally's son Abhishek Rao Boinpally, Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, and Pernod Ricard official Benoy Babu—all based in Hyderabad. Srinivasalu Reddy is also allegedly involved in it.

AAP received Rs. 100 crore, used for Goa poll campaign

In a new chargesheet, the ED recently claimed that the cartel paid Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP leaders to obtain liquor licenses illegally under the now-defunct liquor policy. It further claimed the AAP used these funds for campaigning in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, which included cash payments of around Rs. 70 lakh made to volunteers of teams surveying the poll campaign.

AAP's Vijay Nair received money on behalf of leaders: ED

AAP media and communications in-charge Vijay Nair and Indospirit's managing director Sameer Mahendru were arrested on charges of money laundering and cartelizing the granting of licenses under the now-scrapped liquor policy. The ED claimed Kejriwal talked to Mahendru on Nair's phone, adding Nair received the kickbacks on behalf of AAP leaders. In November last year, Sisodia's aide and businessman, Dinesh Arora, turned state witness.