Crackdown on child pornography: CBI raids 56 locations across India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 24, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

The online child pornography racket is spread across the country and over 21 countries.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out multiple raids across 20 states in connection with two online child pornography cases. The action was a part of 'Operation Meghachakra', as per India Today. The searches were based on inputs from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained during last year's Operation Carbon, conducted against peddlers of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Context Why does this story matter?

The India Child Protection Fund reported a spike in child pornography complaints during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In 2020 alone, 738 child pornography incidents were reported in India, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

However, there was no substantial reaction from society until screenshots of the infamous 'bois locker room' chat were leaked, following which a petition was also filed in the Supreme Court.

Details Crackdown on cloud storage facilities in child pornography cases

The raids are currently underway in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, among other states, according to CNN News18. The operation is aimed at cloud storage services used by peddlers to distribute audio-visuals of criminal sexual activity with kids, it said adding that the agency has targeted CSAM peddlers all throughout India.

Information Supreme Court's intervention expedited the matter

Officials said the raids come after the Supreme Court last week asked the Centre to submit a detailed report on the mechanism in place to monitor the cases involving the circulation of child pornographic material.

Operation Carbon Racket spread over 21 countries

The accused belong to India and nearly 21 foreign countries including Pakistan, Canada, the United States, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, South Africa, Nepal, Algeria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kenya, and Oman. Notably, suspects in 13 states and one Union Territory were raided under Operation Carbon last year.

Investigation How did ICSE database help investigators?

As per reports, the picture and video database of the International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) enabled investigators from member nations to exchange information on incidents of child sexual abuse. The information is maintained by Interpol, whose nodal agency is the CBI. From the 2.3 million photographs and videos in the database, ICSE has assisted in identifying 23,500 survivors and 10,752 perpetrators globally.