Karnataka: Rs 3 crore seized from industrialist Ramesh Bonageri's home

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 04, 2023, 06:25 pm 1 min read

The case has now been transferred to the Income Tax (IT) department for further investigation

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Hubballi, Karnataka, seized Rs. 3 crore in cash from the residence of industrialist Ramesh Bonageri on Saturday. The raid was conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narayan Bharmani based on a tip-off, reported the Hubli Express. The case has now been transferred to the Income Tax (IT) Department for further investigation, as per ANI.

BJP MLA's house raided by Lokayukta

On Friday, Karnataka's anti-corruption division of Lokayukta recovered Rs. 6 crore from the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son, Prashant Madal. A day prior, Prashant was arrested for accepting a Rs. 40 lakh bribe. After the incident, Congress leaders protested, demanding the arrest of Virupakshappa, during which former chief minister Siddaramaiah was detained by the Bengaluru Police on Saturday.