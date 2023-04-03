Politics

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 03, 2023, 09:54 pm 3 min read

The ruling BJP has adopted a wait-and-watch strategy for announcing the candidates for the Karnataka elections

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted a wait-and-watch strategy for announcing the candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10. It has reportedly launched localized polls across the state to gauge the winnability of candidates, following which the names of the shortlisted candidates will be forwarded to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC), scheduled to meet in April second week.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Karnataka polls could see a close contest between the BJP and the Congress, while the Janata Dal (Secular) could emerge as the kingmaker. This will also set the stage for the general election next year.

Notably, in Karnataka, the BJP came to power in July 2019 by toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, which was elected in the previous 2018 Assembly elections.

BJP's mini polls started 2 weeks ago

The BJP's "mini polls" kicked off two weeks ago, where local leaders in each Karnataka Assembly constituency chose the three best candidates, reported NDTV. The ballot boxes were taken to Bengaluru, and the names on the voting slips were tallied with the party's internal survey results. Currently, the BJP has 119 seats, while the Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

Congress, JD(S) to declare 2nd list of names

While the BJP is yet to announce its candidates, it has reportedly set a winning target of 150-160 seats for this election. Meanwhile, the Congress announced its first list of 124 candidates earlier and might declare the second list of candidates on Tuesday. The JD(S) became the first party to announce the names of 93 candidates in its first list in December last year.

Delay to prevent party members from switching sides

The BJP is likely waiting to announce the candidates until the nomination process is near so that spurned ticket-seekers don't jump ship, disarraying its poll calculations. It is closely watching the list of candidates of the opposition parties and would also be looking at roping in candidates from those parties. Mired by allegations of corruption, it will focus on candidates with a clean image.

BJP leaders battling corruption charges

The BJP came to power in 2019 with BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister. However, he was replaced two years later by Basavaraj Bommai. Over the last couple of years, the state witnessed a surge in religious polarization, with the ruling party leaders allegedly attacking minority communities. Ruling party leaders, including Madal Virupakshappa and Divya Hagaragi, are also facing corruption charges in separate cases.