Politics

Sibal slams Shah over 'no riots under BJP rule' claim

Sibal slams Shah over 'no riots under BJP rule' claim

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 03, 2023, 09:23 pm 3 min read

'Yet another jumla': Kapil Sibal slams Amit Shah over 'riots don't take place under our rule' remark

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent claims in Bihar that "riots don't take place" under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s rule. While citing the numerous instances of communal violence under the BJP rule in several states, Sibal dubbed Shah's remarks as "yet another jumla (rhetoric)."

Why does this story matter?

Sibal's comments came a day after Shah urged the people in Bihar to bring the BJP to power in the state in the 2025 Assembly elections, vowing their government would "hang the rioters upside down."

Notably, Bihar has been reporting communal violence since Thursday's Ram Navami celebrations. So far, the Bihar Police has made over 100 arrests for clashes in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram.

Yet another jumla, says Sibal

Responding to Shah's statements, Sibal on Monday tweeted, "Amit Shah: 'Riots don't take place under our rule.' Yet another jumla." Citing the number of communal violence instances under the BJP government, he added, "5415 communal riots reported between 2014-2020 (NCRB data). 2019 alone—25 communal riots UP(9), Maharashtra (4), MP (2). Communal violence: Haryana (2021) highest cases; Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh (April 2022) (sic)."

Take a look at what Sibal tweeted

Shah's 'no riots under BJP rule' remark

At a public gathering in Bihar's Hisua, Shah on Sunday claimed, "Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi return to power in 2024 with a majority, giving 40 out of 40 [Lok Sabha] seats (in Bihar), and help the BJP form its own government in the Assembly polls in 2025." "Riots don't take place under our rule," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Shah on Sasaram visit being canceled amid clashes

On his visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas being called off amid communal clashes in the region, Shah further stated, "I was supposed to go to Sasaram, but due to unfortunate situations, people are being killed there, bullets are fired, and tear-gas shelling is happening." "I pray to god that peace is restored at the earliest in the state," the Union minister added.

Details on Shah's Bihar visit

The Union home minister arrived in Patna on Saturday evening, where he met with state BJP officials at a hotel. Shah was supposed to visit Sasaram on Sunday. However, the senior BJP leader's visit was canceled due to the ongoing communal violence and imposition of restrictions of Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Communal violence reported in other parts of India

Not only in Bihar, but communal riots have been reported in West Bengal and Maharashtra since Ram Navami (Thursday) last week. On Sunday evening, fresh clashes erupted between two groups in Bengal's Hooghly district during a Ram Navami-themed procession. As a result of the violence, internet services were suspended, and prohibitory orders were imposed in some areas of the district.