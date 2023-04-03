India

Bengal: BJP MLA injured in clash during Ram Navami-themed rally

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 03, 2023, 10:28 am 3 min read

BJP MLA injured after clashes erupt in West Bengal's Hooghly during Ram Navami-themed rally

West Bengal continues to witness communal tensions, as fresh clashes erupted between two communities in the state's Hooghly district during a Ram Navami-themed procession on Sunday. According to reports, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA was also injured in the violence that erupted on Sunday evening. Moreover, internet services in parts of Hooghly were suspended, and prohibitory orders were imposed in some areas, too.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a few days after violent clashes were reported in the state's Howrah during a Ram Navami procession.

Two groups clashed in Howrah last week, resulting in numerous vehicles being set ablaze and public and private properties being vandalized.

Not only in West Bengal, but violent communal clashes have been reported since Thursday in other states like Bihar and Maharashtra.

Details on Sunday evening clashes in Hooghly

A Ram Navami procession was organized by the BJP in the Rishra Police Station area in Hooghly, which was attacked at GT Road near Wellington Jute Mill More at around 6:15 pm on Sunday. State BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh, who was present there, told the news agency PTI that people were peacefully walking to Mahesh's Jagannath Temple when stones were pelted at them.

Women, children were part of procession: Ghosh

Speaking about the alleged attack, Ghosh revealed there were many women and children in the procession. "Suddenly, stones were hurled at us from one side of the road," he said. "Several policemen were also injured in the stone-pelting even though I and some other leaders were rescued and taken out of the area through adjacent lanes," said the BJP leader.

BJP MLA Biman Ghosh injured during attack

Reportedly, Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was also injured in the attack. A senior Chandannagar Police Commissionerate officer told PTI, "Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh and Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present in the procession that was attacked." "It was going through the traditional route when a group started throwing stones at it. We took immediate steps to address the situation," the official added.

Visuals of Sunday's clash in Hooghly

Governor Bose reacts to Hooghly violence

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reacted to the Hooghly incident, saying, "The miscreants, the hooligans, and the thugs will be crushed with an iron hand. They will be made to curse the day they were born. Mobocracy cannot derail democracy (sic)." "We are determined, the state is determined to put an end to this arson and looting," Bose added.

Violence occurs whenever BJP organizes rallies: Shashi Panja

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja claimed that violence occurs whenever the BJP organizes rallies. "Today also the same thing happened during the BJP rally which was headed by Dilip Ghosh," the Bengal industry minister told the news agency ANI. She also claimed that the whole incident was pre-planned by Ghosh, adding the TMC condemned this act of the BJP.

Similar communal riots reported in Howrah last week

Last week on Thursday, violence broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession when it was passing through Kazipara in Howrah. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP and other right-wing groups were behind it. However, the saffron brigade denied the allegations and demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.