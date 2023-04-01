Politics

Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami violence

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 01, 2023, 04:10 pm 3 min read

BJP's Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee for giving 'clean chit' to stone pelters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday over the recent violence in the state's Howrah during a Ram Navami procession. Irani also accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo of handing a "clean chit" to the people who pelted stones during the procession.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP leader's remarks come just days after numerous vehicles were set ablaze after two groups clashed in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday.

As per media reports, rioters vandalized private and public properties as well.

Meanwhile, the TMC has alleged that it was a conspiracy of the BJP to polarize the society under political agenda.

'How long will Mamata attack Hindu community?' asks Irani

"Stone pelting happened during Ram Navami's procession in Howrah," Irani said. "Instead of delivering justice, Mamata Bandopadhyay (Banerjee) gave a clean chit to stone pelters who took the law into their hands and attacked the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami," alleged the BJP leader. She added, "The question is how long will Mamata keep attacking the Hindu community."

Irani claims minority groups being targeted in Bengal

The BJP leader also pointed out that this wasn't the first time such an incident occurred under Banerjee's rule. "This is not the first event that happened during the term of Mamata," news outlet Zee News quoted Irani as saying. "Earlier in 2022, on Lakshmi Puja, when Dalits were performing puja they were attacked. At that time also she was quiet," she added.

Amit Shah took note of Howrah incident

After the Ram Navami violence, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to take stock of the situation. Furthermore, Shah also phoned WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to discuss the law and order situation there. On Friday, Majumdar also wrote to Shah seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Howrah violence incident.

West Bengal government hands over probe to CID

Following Thursday's violence during the Ram Navami procession, the TMC-led West Bengal government handed over the investigation to the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday. Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (CID) Sunil Choudhury, a special team has initiated an initial probe into the incident. Meanwhile, internet services were suspended in numerous areas of Howrah until Saturday morning afterthe violence.

Section 144 imposed in Howrah, nearby areas

In the wake of the violence, Howrah District Magistrate Mukta Arya issued an order imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till Saturday in Howrah, Jagacha, Santragachi, Dasnagar, Shibpur, Salkia, and Malipanchghora areas. Furthermore, Arya notified internet, cable, and telecom service providers to restrict the circulation of provocative videos and messages after the incident.

Foul play by BJP to disrupt Bengal's peace: Abhishek Banerjee

Meanwhile, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the procession was taken out without the permission of the police as part of an attempt by the BJP to disrupt peace and harmony. He also alleged that intelligence feedback pointed toward the violence being a conspiracy hatched by the saffron brigade that wants to split people based on religion for political gains.