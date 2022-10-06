India

Bengal: 8 die in flash flood during Durga idol immersion

Bengal: 8 die in flash flood during Durga idol immersion

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 06, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

The flash flood damaged several houses and swept away vehicles.

At least eight persons drowned and several others went missing after a flash flood hit Mal river in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal when hundreds of people had gathered at the river bank for Durga idol immersion on Wednesday night. Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara said that nearly 50 people had been rescued and search operations were started downstream.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Durga Puja is widely considered the most important festival in West Bengal and the surrounding region.

The celebrations come to a close after five days on Dussehra when people take out processions for immersing the idols of Goddess Durga bidding farewell to the deity.

Devotees throng water bodies for immersion often leading to such tragedy.

Twitter Post Video shows horrific scenes while most people stood helpless

Extremely tragic incident reported in Jalpaiguri district where several people washed away by sudden flash flood in MAl river during Durga idol immersion tonight. Seven dead and many missing so far. pic.twitter.com/7AvJVbQYNZ — Anupam Mishra (@Anupammishra777) October 5, 2022

Information 4 women among those deceased

There are four women among those deceased. Reportedly, an abrupt surge of current swept people away while they were in ankle-deep water. Videos of the incident show people scrambling over to the banks as fresh current arrived. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) along with the police and administration are carrying out search and rescue operations.

Details Warning from administration could have averted incident: Locals

The incident occured at Malbazar around 9:15 pm. Residents said a warning from the administration could have helped avoid the mishap. The state's Backward Classes Welfare minister and MLA from Mal constituency, Bulu Chik Baraik was present there during the incident and feared that the death toll could rise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kin of the deceased.

Twitter Post The current washed away vehicles carrying idols

This is the moment when the flash flood came. People were gathered for the idol immersion but suddenly the river washed away everything!



Cloud burst has claimed 7 lives till now. Many people missing in Mal river. Rescue on#Malbazar #WestBengal #Flashflood #Jalpaiguri pic.twitter.com/I5EdXEyMDt — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) October 5, 2022

Turn of events Heavy rains in Kalimpong hills led to the flash flood

Rivers in the Dooars region like Mal get flooded due to heavy rains in the Himalayan foothills. There was a heavy downpour in Kalimpong hills in north Bengal when the incident happened. The devotees were unaware of the surge in water level upstream. The water level increased from six inches to over three feet within a few seconds, reported Hindustan Times.