Bihar violence: Over 100 arrested; schools, colleges shut

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 02, 2023, 06:42 pm 3 min read

All key developments from Bihar amid communal clashes

Communal tensions prevailed in Bihar on Sunday, a day after fresh violence was reported in the state's Nalanda and Rohtas districts. The violence that first broke out on Thursday during Ram Navami celebrations prompted the Bihar Police to make multiple arrests and have prohibitory orders in place in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif to ensure the law and order situation is under control.

Why does this story matter?

The situation in Bihar escalated after two communities reportedly clashed in two different parts of the state on Saturday, leaving three individuals with bullet injuries.

On Thursday, the police filed charges against 200 unidentified people after a Ram Navami procession entered a Muslim-dominated area in Munger.

Not only in Bihar but communal clashes were also reported in other states like West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Over 100 people arrested so far

During the fresh incidents of violence in the two districts, houses, shops, and vehicles were reportedly set on fire, and numerous people sustained injuries in the communal riots across the state. According to the news outlet India Today, as many as 112 people have been arrested in Nalanda and Bihar Sharif after fresh violence flared up in the region.

Educational institutions to remain shut till Tuesday in Sasaram

In the recent development since the Ram Navami clashes in Rohtas's Sasaram, all government and private educational institutions, including coaching centers, colleges, and schools, will remain shut in the district till Tuesday (April 4). Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's event in Sasaram was also canceled following the communal tensions in the town.

Bomb blast in Sasaram left 6 injured

In a separate incident, six people suffered injuries in a bomb blast in Sasaram on Saturday. Sasaram District Magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar confirmed the development and stated that the blast's cause was still unknown, but a probe is underway. "Injured people were referred to BHU Hospital. We're investigating all the angles right now," the Sasaram DM told Jagran.

Bihar Police's update on blast incident

According to the Bihar Police, "The blast was reported at a shanty, and a scooty has been recovered from the area." "Prima facie, it does not appear to be a communal incident," said the police. Meanwhile, it also added that paramilitary forces, Special Task Force (STF), and a police team carried out a flag march in Sasaram on Saturday.

Nitish Kumar calls for strict action against culprits

While demanding strict action against those involved in the violence, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday stated, "Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area." "We know that some people are indulging in gadbad (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state," added Kumar.