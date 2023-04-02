India

Bihar violence: 6 injured in Sasaram bomb blast; 2 arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 02, 2023, 01:04 pm 3 min read

Bomb blast in Bihar's Sasaram leaves 6 injured amid communal tensions

As many as six individuals sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Bihar's Sasaram after fresh violence erupted in the state on Saturday, confirmed the police. The injured were rushed to a hospital following the bomb explosion, and a forensic team arrived at the site to investigate the incident. Furthermore, the police also arrested two individuals in connection to the blast.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes after two communities clashed in two different regions in the state on Saturday, reportedly leaving three people with bullet injuries.

Earlier, the police filed charges against 200 unidentified individuals on Thursday after a Ram Navami procession entered a Muslim-dominated area in Bihar's Munger.

Communal tensions have been on the rise in the state since Ram Navami last week.

Probe underway, cause of blast still unkown

Confirming the development, Sasaram District Magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar said that the cause of the blast is still unknown, but an investigation into the matter is underway. "Injured people were referred to BHU Hospital. We're investigating all the angles right now," Kumar was quoted as saying by Jagran. Meanwhile, News18 reported the blast took place due to mishandling during the making of crude bombs.

2 arrested so far in incident, reveals Kumar

Meanwhile, the Sasaram DM added that a couple of arrests had been made in connection with the incident so far. "It has been found that 6 persons were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Rohtas (the district where Sasaram is located); a team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot," Kumar stated.

Bihar Police provides update on blast incident

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police stated, "The blast was reported at a shanty, and a scooty has been recovered from the area." "Prima facie, it does not appear to be a communal incident," added the police. Furthermore, it said the Special Task Force (STF), paramilitary forces, and a police team conducted a flag march on Saturday in Sasaram.

Educational institutions to remain closed in Sasaram till Tuesday

Separately, amid the recent tensions over Ram Navami clashes, all private and government educational institutions, including coaching centers, schools, and colleges, are set to remain closed in Sasaram until Tuesday (April 4). Furthermore, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Union Home Minister Amit Shah's event in Sasaram was also called off due to the communal tensions in the region.

Bihar CM calls for strict action against culprits

Directing police officials to take strict actions against those involved, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said, "Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area." "We know that some people are indulging in gadbad (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state," he added.