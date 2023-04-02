India

Amritsar: Security beefed up amid speculations of Amritpal Singh's surrender

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 02, 2023, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Security has been beefed up in Amritsar amid speculations of Amritpal Singh's surrender at Golden Temple

Security has been beefed up in Amritsar, Punjab, following speculations that Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh may surrender at Golden Temple. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal, has said that the entire city had been sealed following rumors that the Khalistani sympathizer would surrender, adding that the police will do everything to ensure law and order.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier, authorities had claimed that Singh fled to Nepal, and the neighboring country was also requested to stop him from escaping.

Singh's calls for Khalistan, a separate country for Sikhs, prompted the government to initiate a manhunt against him.

While it is still ongoing, security agencies earlier asserted Singh was sent to India by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to sow discord by igniting terrorism.

Punjab Police sealed Amritsar amid speculations of Amritpal Singh's surrender

On Singh's possible surrender, DCP Bhandal said, "If fugitive Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh wants to surrender, then we will do our bit more according to the law," as per Mint. "We are continuously working for the security of Amritsar. Even today we have sealed the entire city. Right now we are more focused on traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner," he added.

Singh denied being a fugitive from authorities

According to ANI, Singh on Thursday released a video in which he rejected claims that he was a fugitive. "Those who think that he has run away or left friends, get that thing out of your mind. Soon I will appear in front of the world," Singh was heard saying in the video while rubbishing reports of him being in the police custody.

Not afraid of arrest: Singh

"I am not afraid of arrest. Nor have I put any conditions for arrest," Singh said in the video. It came a day after he released an unverified video calling on the "Sikh Sangat" to come together to "save Punjab," as per reports.

Singh desperate to enter Amritsar, may dramatize surrender: Intelligence agencies

According to India Today, Singh might surrender on the eve of Baisakhi, an auspicious day for Sikhs. Meanwhile, if the Akal Takht accepts his plea, a Sarbat Khalsa could also be held at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib) or Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Bathinda). Intelligence agencies claimed Singh was desperate to enter Amritsar and he might "dramatize" his surrender to capitalize on it.