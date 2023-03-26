India

Akal Takht leader questions Punjab Police, asks Amritpal to surrender

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 26, 2023, 01:46 pm 3 min read

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has questioned the Punjab Police for charging arrested youngsters under stringent laws amid a crackdown on fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his aides. He also asked Waris Punjab De chief Singh to surrender and join the investigation. The development comes after Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Jaskaran Singh met Jathedar Giani at his residence on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Singh continues to evade arrest as the manhunt for him entered its ninth day on Sunday.

On March 17, nearly a month after he and his associates stormed Amritsar's Ajnala Police Station to free their aide, the Punjab Police launched an operation to nab Singh.

Intelligence officials alleged that Singh is an operative of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sent to India to spread violence.

Akal Takht announces panthic meet to discuss crackdown aftermath

On Saturday, Jathedar Giani asked the Waris Punjab De Chief to surrender "if he has not been arrested by the police." In a video message, he said Singh should surrender and join the investigation. He also announced a panthic meeting of the Akal Takht on Monday to discuss the course of action in the aftermath of the police crackdown on Singh and his supporters.

Jathedar Giani also questions Punjab Police

The Sikh leader further said the crackdown was a "violation of the right to speak" provided by the Constitution, according to The Tribune. Giani asked the police not to blow the case out of proportion by invoking stringent laws against youngsters arrested during the crackdown. Over 200 people have been arrested so far, and some were charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

SAD attempting to regain lost ground using panthic support

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been trying to regain its lost ground in panthic politics amid the crackdown. The SAD reportedly announced legal assistance for those detained by the police as they looked for the fugitive Sikh preacher. Notably, the party has been pushed to the margins of state politics since its defeats in the Punjab Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022.

Khalistan supporters attacked Indian journalist

Separately, on Saturday afternoon, Khalistan supporters in Washington reportedly attacked and verbally abused Indian journalist Lalit K Jha, who was reporting a pro-Khalistan demonstration outside the Indian Embassy there. The act has been condemned by the Indian embassy in the United States. Later, Jha, who works with PTI, thanked the US Secret Service for protecting him and allowing him to do his work.

Watch: Lalit K Jha shared video on Twitter

Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault