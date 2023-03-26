India

Delhi: Khalistanis threaten to storm G20 meeting venue, remove tricolor

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 26, 2023, 11:35 am 3 min read

Khalistani supporters have reportedly threatened to take over Delhi's Pragati Maidan, a G20 meeting venue, and replace the Indian national flag there with the Khalistani flag. The Delhi Police's Special Cell launched a probe into the matter following a complaint by a man who received a pre-recorded threat message. This comes amid a crackdown on separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his aides in Punjab.

Why does this story matter?

Several pro-Khalistani protests were held in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries following the crackdown on Singh and his aides in Punjab.

On Sunday, the manhunt to arrest Singh entered its ninth day. Intelligence officials believe Singh is an operative of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sent to India to spread violence and run a drug smuggling network.

Delhi Police registers case over alleged threat

The Delhi Police had registered a case following a man's complaint claiming that he received a pre-recorded audio message on his phone when he landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mumbai, per India Today. In it, alleged Khalistanis threatened to take over Pragati Maidan and pulldown the tricolor. They also allegedly used profanities against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Violent protest in London by pro-Khalistan groups

Separately, the Delhi Police filed a case against several Indian nationals accused of involvement in a violent protest by pro-Khalistan organizations outside the Indian High Commission in London on Friday. Reportedly, an activist tore down the Indian national flag during the protest. In response, besides diplomatic protests, India also reduced security at the British High Commission and the envoy's official residence in Delhi.

Police conducting searches in Delhi following tipoff

Separately, joint teams of the Delhi Police and the Punjab Police have been carrying out search operations in Delhi and its surrounding areas after obtaining intelligence of a sighting of Singh and another Khalistan sympathizer at Delhi's Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), per ANI. About 100 of Singh's associates have been apprehended by cops since last week, but the radical leader has eluded arrest.

Challenge for government as it prepares for G20 Summit

The alleged threat throws a fresh challenge for the Indian government as it is preparing on a war footing to host a G20 Summit meeting at the Pragati Maidan in September as the country holds the G20 presidency. The summit will be held in September 2023 and host top foreign leaders and officials from 19 countries and the European Union, which comprise the G20.