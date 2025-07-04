Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes joint-fastest Indian to 2,000 Test runs: Stats

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has added another feather to his cap. With another solid knock, the youngster has become the joint-fastest Indian to 2,000 runs in Test cricket. Jaiswal reached the landmark on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Indian batter unlocked this achievement with his 10th run in the 3rd innings. Here are the key stats.

Record Jaiswal equals these legends As mentioned, Jaiswal is now the joint-fastest Indian to 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He attained the feat in 40 innings. The 23-year-old matched Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who touched the 2,000-run mark in 40 Test innings. The overall list is led by the great Donald Bradman (22 innings). Meanwhile, Jaiswal completed 2,000 Test runs in his 21st match.

Knock Jaiswal scored 87 in the 1st innings Jaiswal slammed a valiant 87-run knock in the 1st innings. He negotiated the English seamers, who utilized the conditions. He was part of two half-century-plus stands alongside Karun Nair and Shubman Gill. Jaiswal showed incredible discipline before opening up. He was finally dismissed by Ben Stokes. Jaiswal's 87 was laced with 13 fours. He raced to 1,990 runs from 39 innings at 53.78.

Information Jaiswal surpassed 4,000 FC runs during 87-run knock With his 73rd in the 1st innings, Jaiswal also completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the landmark in his 40th red-ball game. Notably, Jaiswal has an average of around 59 in First-Class cricket. His tally includes 14 tons and 14 fifties.

Information Jaiswal perishes for rapid 28 in the 3rd innings In the 3rd innings of the Test, Jaiswal scored a rapid 28 runs from 22 balls. He smashed six fours. Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 51 runs for the 1st wicket before Josh Tongue dismissed the former.

Runs Breaking down Jaiswal's stats in Test cricket In 10 home Test matches, Jaiswal owns 1,091 runs at 60.61. In addition to two tons the left-handed batter has registered 7 fifties, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 11 away Test matches (home of opposition), Jaiswal owns 927 runs at 46.35. He has three tons and 4 fifties under his belt. His best score in Test cricket is an unbeaten 214 versus England.

Century Jaiswal hammered ton at Headingley In the first Test of the ongoing series, at Headingley, Jaiswal made a significant contribution. He scored a fluent 101 off 159 balls before getting out to opposition skipper Ben Stokes. This was his fifth Test hundred. However, he couldn't repeat his form in the second innings as he managed just four runs off 11 balls before being dismissed by Brydon Carse.