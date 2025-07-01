Spinners with 20 or more Test wickets at Edgbaston

Ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Team India is considering a two-spinner strategy. India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that "I am very sure two spinners will play." Washington Sundar's all-round capabilities could be key in this decision. Kuldeep Yadav is also in contention as the Edgbaston track is expected to favor spinners. On this note, let's look at spinners with 20 or more Test scalps at Edgbaston.

#1 Shane Warne - 25 wickets Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne leads this list with 25 wickets across four Tests at Edgbaston at a sensational average of 21.76, as per ESPNcricinfo. The leg-spinner also owns the most Test fifers at this venue by a spinner (3). The tally includes a match 10-fer and a four-fer as well. Warne went wicket-less just once across eight innings here as Australia won two and lost as many Tests at Edgbaston with Warne in the XI.

#2 Richard Illingworth - 22 wickets Richard Illingworth is England's highest wicket-taking spinner in Tests at Edgbaston. He returned with 22 wickets across six Tests (10 innings) at a fine average of 22.95. The left-arm spinner's best innings figures here read 4/92. Illingworth also claimed four three-fers here and went wicket-less just once. Notably, England never lost an Edgbaston Test in Illingworth's presence (4 draws, 2 wins).