A look at Team India's 200-plus totals in WT20Is

In a stunning display, India thrashed England by 97 runs in the first of their five-match Women's T20I series. The opener was held at Trent Bridge, where stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden T20I century to lead India to victory. Chasing a mammoth 211, England were folded for just 113. Have a look at India's 200-plus totals in Women's T20Is.

#1 217/4 vs West Indies, DY Patil Stadium, 2024 India's highest-ever total in WT20Is came against West Indies last year. The Women in Blue racked up 217/4 in 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Mandhana (77)and Richa Ghosh (54) starred with the bat. The Windies were later restricted to 157/9 in 20 overs. Radha Yadav took four wickets for the hosts. The Mandhana-led Team India won by 60 runs.

#2 210/5 vs England, Trent Bridge, 2025 In the recently-concluded Trent Bridge WT20I, India compiled 210/5 against England in 20 overs. Mandhana shattered multiple records with an incredible century. She scored a 62-ball 112, a knock laced with 15 fours and 3 sixes. She became the first Indian with a hundred in all three formats of women's international cricket. England later perished for 113, handing India a 97-run win.