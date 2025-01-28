Amelia Kerr name ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2024
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket sensation, Amelia Kerr, has been named the winner of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.
The announcement was made at the annual ICC Awards ceremony.
Kerr outshone other nominees including Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to clinch this top honor in women's cricket.
Here are further details.
Stellar performance
Kerr's all-round performance sets new standards
Kerr's phenomenal all-round show across all three departments in 2024, made her a world-class all-rounder.
Her fielding abilities helped New Zealand's team on several occasions.
Being one of the most dangerous leg-spinners in the world, she was the White Ferns's leading strike bowler.
With her batting, Kerr added stability to New Zealand's line-up either by playing big knocks or being a calming influence when required.
Historic achievement
Kerr: First New Zealander to win prestigious trophy
The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, first awarded in 2017, has been won twice each by Australia's Ellyse Perry, India's Smriti Mandhana and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Kerr becomes the first New Zealander to win this prestigious trophy and also be named the overall ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in any category.
This historic achievement highlights her immense contribution to women's cricket globally.
Tournament triumph
Kerr's standout performance at ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Kerr's most memorable performance of 2024 came at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
She was named Player of the Tournament and also won the Player of the Match award against South Africa in the final.
This saw New Zealand women lift their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup, further emphasizing her pivotal role in the team's success on the international stage.
Record-breaking performance
Kerr's impressive statistics in 2024
In nine WODIs in 2024, Kerr scored 264 runs at an average of 33 and took 14 wickets.
However, it was her WT20I performance that made her an undisputed Cricketer of the Year.
She scored 387 runs at an average of 24.18 and took a record-breaking 29 wickets in just 18 T20Is - a national record for New Zealand women's cricket in a single calendar year.
Tournament record
Kerr's record-breaking performance at Women's T20 World Cup
Kerr's 15 wickets at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup also set a new record for the most wickets taken by a bowler in a single Women's T20 World Cup.
She kept dismissing key batters throughout the tournament, including top players like Deandra Dottin in the semi-final against West Indies and two of South Africa's top three - Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch - in the final.