What's the story

New Zealand's cricket sensation, Amelia Kerr, has been named the winner of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

The announcement was made at the annual ICC Awards ceremony.

Kerr outshone other nominees including Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to clinch this top honor in women's cricket.

Here are further details.