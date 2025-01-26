2nd Test: WI set 254-run target, eye victory over Pakistan
What's the story
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front with a stellar half-century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan.
His performance was instrumental in setting a target of 254 runs for Pakistan.
The lower order also contributed significantly, especially through a 51-run seventh-wicket partnership between Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair. This thwarted Pakistan's efforts to dominate the match before lunch.
Chasing 254, Pakistan finished for 76/4 at stumps.
Captain's strategy
Brathwaite's aggressive approach sets tone for West Indies
Brathwaite set the tone for his team with an aggressive approach, hitting Sajid Khan for a maximum in the fifth over. He continued this momentum by scoring consecutive boundaries off Noman Ali's spell.
His strategy sent a clear message that Pakistan's spinners would not have an easy game. He smashed a 74-ball 52 (4 fours and 2 sixes).
However, his opening partner Mikyle Louis struggled to match this positivity and was caught out by Shan Masood at short extra cover.
New talent
Debutant Jangoo follows Brathwaite's lead in aggressive play
Debutant Amir Jangoo followed Brathwaite's aggressive footsteps, hitting two boundaries off Abrar Ahmed in an over. This took West Indies's lead toward three figures.
However, Pakistan's spinners got rid of both Brathwaite and Jangoo, leaving West Indies with two fresh batters in the middle.
Nevertheless, the lower order dug in with Imlach and Sinclair stitching a conventional Test partnership over nearly 14 overs.
Team effort
Lower order partnerships boost West Indies's total
Despite losing Sinclair to a delivery from Sajid, and Imlach to Kashif Ali, the lower order partnerships kept coming.
Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican added another 27 runs before Kemar Roach limped out to add more crucial runs. This collective effort helped WI cross 250.
Earlier, Pakistan claimed a slender nine-run lead being bowled out for 154. This was in reply to West Indies's score of 163.
Bowling
Four-fers for Sajid, Noman
Sajid Khan was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the second innings. He took four wickets for 76 runs in 24.1 overs.
Meanwhile, Noman Ali completed a historic match haul of 10 wickets after taking four wickets for 80 runs in 21 overs.
He earlier became the first-ever Pakistan spinner with a hat-trick in men's Tests.
Notably, Kashif Ali and Abrar also shared two wickets.
Information
Pakistan lose four wickets before stumps
WI made early inroads into Pakistan's batting line-up in the final session. The hosts were down to 5/2 before Babar Azam (31) and Kamran Ghulam (19) steadied the ship. However, the duo also departed before stumps.