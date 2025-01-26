What's the story

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front with a stellar half-century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan.

His performance was instrumental in setting a target of 254 runs for Pakistan.

The lower order also contributed significantly, especially through a 51-run seventh-wicket partnership between Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair. This thwarted Pakistan's efforts to dominate the match before lunch.

Chasing 254, Pakistan finished for 76/4 at stumps.