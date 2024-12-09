Summarize Simplifying... In short Sherfane Rutherford's maiden ODI century led the West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Rutherford's 113 off 80 balls, along with Shai Hope's 86, helped the team chase down Bangladesh's target of 294.

Despite strong performances from Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan, Rutherford's aggressive batting proved decisive.

Rutherford scored 113 runs off 80 balls (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sherfane Rutherford shines vs Bangladesh, smokes maiden ODI hundred

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:16 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story The West Indies cricket team has finally broken their 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh, having won the first ODI of the series. The match took place at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday, December 8. Sherfane Rutherford was the star player for Windies, scoring an incredible 113 runs off just 80 balls. His maiden ODI hundred helped his team chase a 295-run target. Here are his stats.

Match highlights

Rutherford's performance leads Windies to victory

The Windies started their chase on a shaky note, losing openers Brandon King (9) and Evin Lewis (16) early on. Rutherford joined Shai Hope (86) in the middle with the scorecard reading 94/3. The duo's 99-run partnership proved instrumental in steering the West Indies (295/5) toward their five-wicket victory. Rutherford was the aggresor as he found boundaries for fun toward the end. He was eventually caught by Nahid Rana off Soumya Sarkar in the 47th over.

Stats

Six 50-plus scores from eight innings

Rutherford's 113 came from just 80 balls as he hammered seven fours and eight sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rutherford has batted eight times in ODIs and breached the 50-run mark in six of them. This was his maiden hundred. Overall, he has raced to 443 runs in the format at a sensational average of 73.83. His strike rate of 111.31 is also mighty impressive.

Post-match reflections

Rutherford reflects on his maiden ODI century

After the match, Rutherford reflected on his maiden ODI century. He stressed on the importance of hard work and discipline in his game. "I have been working hard on my game. Just be disciplined and give myself the best chance to do well," he said. Though he took a few blows for the team, Rutherford was happy with his performance and partnership with Hope, saying it's part of the game to get hit.

Opponent's innings

Bangladesh's performance in the 1st ODI

Earlier in the game, Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a challenging target of 294-6 in 50 overs with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading from the front by scoring 74 runs off 101 balls. Opener Tanzid Hasan also contributed a brisk 60 off as many deliveries, while Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 50 off just 44 balls. However, their efforts couldn't prevent Rutherford and his team from clinching a win.