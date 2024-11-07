Highest partnerships for West Indies in home ODIs
West Indies defeated England in the 3rd and final ODI to win the series. The home side won the match by eight wickets, with Brandon King and Keacy Carty scoring centuries. The former was adjudged the Player of the Match after smashing a 117-ball 102 in Barbados. Carty and King added 209 runs, now second-highest ODI partnership for the Windies at home.
258: Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin vs Bangladesh, 2014
Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin's 258-run stand in the 2014 ODI against Bangladesh tops this list. The Windies were down to 12/2 before Ramdin and Bravo joined forces. They completed their respective centuries, guiding the Windies past 260. They eventually racked up 338/7 in 50 overs. The home side won the match by 91 runs.
209: Brandon King and Keacy Carty vs England, 2024
As mentioned, King and Carty stitched a 209-run stand against England in the 3rd ODI in Barbados. Carty scored his maiden international century in 97 balls, remaining unbeaten at 128. Meanwhile, King also starred with his third ODI century, scored in 113 balls. Their stellar performances overshadowed England's initial total of 263/8, which had appeared challenging until their intervention.
200*: Shivnarine Chandrapaul and Stuart Williams vs India, 1997
West Indies thrashed India in the Barbados ODI in 1997 after chasing down 200. The Windies didn't lose a wicket as Stuart Williams (78*) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (109*) did the job. They brought WI home in 44.4 overs. This remains WI only other 200+ partnership in home ODIs. Chanderpaul was adjudged the Player of the Match as WI won the series 3-1.