West Indies openers with ODI tons against England at home
West Indies defeated England in the 3rd and final ODI to win the series. The home side won the match by eight wickets, with Brandon King and Keacy Carty scoring centuries. The former was adjudged the Player of the Match after smashing a 117-ball 102 in Barbados. Notably, King became the fifth WI opener to have scored an ODI ton against England at home.
Chris Gayle
As per ESPNcricinfo, Universe Boss Chris Gayle remains the only West Indies opener to have smacked multiple tons against England in home ODIs. His tally includes two tons and four half-centuries. Overall, Gayle slammed 759 runs from 16 ODIs at an average of 50 against the Englishmen at home. He maintained an astronomical strike-rate of 116.23 in this regard.
Carlisle Best
Former West Indies opener Carlisle Best also features on this list despite playing just 24 ODIs. His only ODI ton against England at home came in 1990 in Georgetown. He scored a 119-ball 100, guiding the Windies to a six-wicket win. Overall, Best racked up 114 runs in three innings against England in home ODIs.
Desmond Haynes
Desmond Haynes, who is regarded as one of the finest openers in international cricket history, also has a ton in this regard. Desmond's only ODI ton against England at home came in March 1994, at Port of Spain. This was also his final ODI knock against England in home conditions. Like Gayle, Desmond averaged over 50 against England in home ODIs.
Clayton Lambert
Former batter Clayton Lambert is the only WI opener other than King to have slammed an ODI ton against England at home. In his brief career, Lambert scored 277 runs in six home ODIs against England.