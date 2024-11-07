Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL's top five running backs through Week 9 are making waves.

Leading the pack is an unnamed player from the Ravens with 1,052 rushing yards and 11 TDs this season.

He's followed by Saquon Barkley of the Eagles, Josh Jacobs of the Packers, Jordan Mason of the 49ers, and Chubbard Hubbard of the Panthers.

These athletes are showcasing impressive stats, with each bringing their unique skills to the field, making this season a thrilling one to watch.

NFL: Presenting the top five running backs through Week 9

What's the story We are into Week 9 of the NFL season, and a few running backs have showcased impressive performances and consistent plays. These RBs have not only racked up stellar stats but have also been pivotal for their teams' offensive success leading them to crucial victories. Here's a quick rundown of the top five running backs through Week 9.

#1

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens

In his first season with the Ravens has amassed 1,052 rushing yards from 168 attempts across nine games this season. He also has 11 TDs and averaged 6.3, with 116.9 yards per game. Overall, he boasts, 10,554 yards from 2,198 attempts including an impressive 101 TDs in 128 games. In the postseason, he has managed 732 yards from 156 attempts including four TDs.

#2

Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley who is in his first season with the Eagles, has managed 925 yards, from 157 attempts across eight games. He also boasts six TDs while averaging 5.9, with 115.6 yards per game. In 82 regular season career games, he has 6,136 yards from 1,358 attempts including 41 TDs. In the postseason he has amassed 114 yards from 18 attempts in two games.

#3

Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers

Packers' new RB Jacobs stands third on the list with 762 rushing yards from 158 attempts across nine games. He has also managed three TDs, whilst averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also boasts 19 receptions and 128 receiving yards. Overall, he owns 6,307 rushing yards (1,463 attempts) including 49 TDs, (82 games). In one postseason game, he had 83 yards from 13 attempts.

#4

Jordan Mason - San Fransisco 49ers

The third-year player has amassed 685 yards from 134 attempts in eight games this season. Mason also has managed three TDs, whilst averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Overall, he has played 41 games, racking up 1,149 yards from 217 attempts including seven TDs. In postseason play he has 12 yards, but no TDs from two attempts in six games.

#5

Chubbard Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Hubbard has managed to amass 665 yards from 133 attempts across nine games this season. He also owns five TDs while averaging 5.0, with 73.9 yards per game. Overall, in four NFL seasons, Hubbard has played 58 games, racking up 2,645 yards from 638 attempts including 17 TDs. He also owns 104 receptions and 686 yards including two rushing TDs.