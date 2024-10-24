Summarize Simplifying... In short This NFL season, kickers Chris Boswell, Austin Siebert, Wil Lutz, and Brandon Aubrey are making waves with their impressive field goal records.

NFL: Decoding the best kickers this season (field goals)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:11 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story As the NFL season progresses, kickers play a crucial role in determining game outcomes through their ability to convert field goals. In this article, we explore the standout kickers of the season based on field goals made, highlighting their accuracy, consistency, and impact on their teams. We present the best placekickers this season, based on the number of field goals made.

#1

Chris Boswell - Pittsburgh Steelers (19 field goals, seven games)

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has managed 19 field goals across seven games this season. He has a 95% goal percentage, converting 19 of his 20 attempts. His longest kick this season stands at 57 yards. Overall, Boswell has 140 field goals made on 250 attempts, (87.7% accuracy). He also has 100% accuracy in the playoffs and a total of 1,040 career points.

#2

Austin Siebert - Washington Commanders (19 field goals, six games)

Commanders' Austin Siebert also has managed 19 field goals across six games this season. His longest attempt this season is 55 yards. Siebert also boasts a 95% accuracy whilst converting 19 of his 20 field goal attempts. Overall, he has converted 64 goals off 76 attempts earning him an accuracy rating of 84.2 across 37 games. Additionally, the kicker has 267 points in total.

#3

Wil Lutz - Denver Broncos (17field goals, seven games)

The Broncos' veteran kicker has scored 17 field goals (seven games). He has converted 17 of his 18 goals, earning him a 94.4% accuracy rating. His longest goal this season reads 52 yards. Overall, Lutz boasts 212 goals (247 attempts), with an 85.8% accuracy. He also has 963 points (121 games). In the postseason, he has a 73.3% accuracy, with 11 goals (15 attempts).

#4

Brandon Aubrey - Dallas Cowboys (17 field goals, six games)

Brandon Aubrey has managed 17 field goals (19 attempts) in six games. His longest goal this season, (65 yards). Additionally, he boasts an 89.5% field goal percentage. Overall, he has 217 total points and has made 53 field goals on 57 attempts. He boasts a 93% field goal percentage, (23 games). In the postseason he has 100% accuracy, making one goal on one attempt.