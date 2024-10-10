Summarize Simplifying... In short Travis Kelce, the star of the Chiefs, is off to a strong start in the 2024 season with 24 catches for 228 yards in five games.

His career stats include 931 receptions for 11,556 yards and 74 touchdowns, making him a 4× First-team All-Pro and a 9× Pro Bowler.

Decoding Travis Kelce's crunch career details (Image credit: X/@Chiefs)

NFL: Presenting the crunch stats of Travis Kelce

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:25 pm Oct 10, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL's top players. Recently, he's made headlines due to rumors about his engagement with singer Taylor Swift, and a few reports suggesting that the TE performs better on the field with Swift present in the stands. We decode these rumors, his season, and career stats.

2024 season

Kelce and Chiefs' 2024 season so far

As of the 2024 season, Kelce has played five games, recording 24 receptions for 228 yards, averaging 45.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have had a strong start to the season. They are atop the AFC West with a 5-0 record. The Chiefs are also eyeing another deep playoff run as they aim to defend their 2023 Super Bowl title.

2023 season

TE's impressive 2023 season and Chiefs' third Super Bowl victory

In 2023, Kelce played 15 regular-season games with 93 receptions, 984 yards, and five touchdowns. In the playoffs, Kelce stepped up with 32 catches for 355 yards and three TDs. The Chiefs finished with an 11-6 record and won their second consecutive Super Bowl. They became the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004

Rumors

Engagement rumors with Swift

Despite rumors fueled by Troy Aikman's comments during a recent NFL game, Swift is not engaged to Kelce. However, Aikman's use of the term "The Missus" sparked speculation, but sources close to the couple confirmed that they are still together without an engagement. Meanwhile, Swift missed a few of Kelce's games earlier this season but still remains supportive of his career.

Career stats

Kelce's crunch career stats: Regular and postseason

Kelce's regular-season career spans 164 games with 931 receptions for 11,556 yards, averaging 12.4 yards per catch and 74 touchdowns. He has played 22 playoff games with 165 receptions for 1,903 yards and 19 touchdowns. Notably, he is a 4× First-team All-Pro, 3× Second-team All-Pro, and a 9× Pro Bowler, and was recognized as part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.