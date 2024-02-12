The Chiefs have now won back-to-back titles.

Kansas City Chiefs clinch their fourth Super Bowl title

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:18 am Feb 12, 202410:18 am

What's the story The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 after securing a stunning 25-22 victory over San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Monday. The encounter went right down to the wire as overtime came into play to decide the winner. This triumph means the Kansas City Chiefs now own four Super Bowl titles. They tasted the glory last year as well.

Fourth Super Bowl title

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their fourth Super Bowl title. They have previously attained this feat in 1969, 2019, and 2023. It was the sixth Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs, who finished as the runners-up in the 1966 and 2020 editions. Meanwhile, San Francisco continue to wait for a title in this century. They last triumphed in 1995.

A stunning comeback from the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a second-half comeback as San Francisco had a lead of 16-13 at one stage. The two sides were tied at 19 at the end of the fourth quarter as the game went into overtime. Patrick Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with 3 seconds left in overtime, helping the Chiefs retain the title.

Here are the match stats

Total Yards: San Francisco - 382, Kansas City - 455. Rushing Yards: San Francisco - 110, Kansas City - 130. Passing Yards: San Francisco - 272, Kansas City - 325. First Downs: San Francisco - 23, Kansas City - 24. Rushing Average: San Francisco- 3.5, Kansas City - 4.3. Time of Possession: San Francisco - 38:31, Kansas City - 36:26.

Seventh team with four wins

Notably, the Chiefs have now become the seventh team with fourth Super Bowl titles. They have joined New England Patriots (6 Super Bowl wins), Pittsburgh Steelers (6), 49ers (5), Dallas Cowboys (5), Green Bay Packers (4), and New York Giants (4). They also became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships since the New England Patriots did it almost two decades ago.

Feats for Mahomes, Jennings

As per ESPN, Mahomes became the fourth starting quarter-back and the second-youngest to win three Super Bowls. He has joined Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman on this elite list. Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings threw a TD pass and caught one. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is the only other playes to do both in the Super Bowl, in 2018.