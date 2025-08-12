Duleep Trophy 2025: Central Zone players to watch out for
What's the story
Star wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been appointed as the captain of the Central Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025. The tournament, India's premier zonal First-Class competition, will kick off on August 28. There are a few other prominent stars in the CEZ squad as well. Here we talk about their players to watch out for.
#1
Dhruv Jurel
Jurel, who was part of the Indian squad for the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and played his last Test at The Oval, did not play in last season's Ranji Trophy. However, he impressed during India A's England tour. The youngster has emerged as a first-choice back-up for Rishabh Pant in Tests. A stunning Duleep Trophy camp will help Jurel tighten his spot in the team. Across 25 First-Class matches, Jurel has smashed 1,515 runs at a fine average of 47.34.
#2
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, who warmed the bench in all five Tests against England, is another big name in the team. Despite his recent absence, the left-arm wrist-spinner has had a decent run in Tests for India. He has played just 13 Tests since his debut in March 2017 and picked up 56 wickets at an average of 22.16. Overall in FC cricket, the spinner owns 164 scalps at 29.36 (5W: 8).
#3
Khaleel Ahmed
Several eyes will also be on Khaleel Ahmed owing to Team India's dearth of left-arm pacers. The left-arm pacer is known to swing the new balls as his FC numbers read 60 wickets across 22 matches at an average of 30.13. Notably, Khaeel was overlooked for Arshdeep Singh in the main squad for the recent Test series against England. However, the latter did not receive his maiden Test cap either.