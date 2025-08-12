Duleep Trophy 2025: Central Zone players to watch out for 

Star wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been appointed as the captain of the Central Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025. The tournament, India's premier zonal First-Class competition, will kick off on August 28. There are a few other prominent stars in the CEZ squad as well. Here we talk about their players to watch out for.

#1 Dhruv Jurel Jurel, who was part of the Indian squad for the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and played his last Test at The Oval, did not play in last season's Ranji Trophy. However, he impressed during India A's England tour. The youngster has emerged as a first-choice back-up for Rishabh Pant in Tests. A stunning Duleep Trophy camp will help Jurel tighten his spot in the team. Across 25 First-Class matches, Jurel has smashed 1,515 runs at a fine average of 47.34.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav, who warmed the bench in all five Tests against England, is another big name in the team. Despite his recent absence, the left-arm wrist-spinner has had a decent run in Tests for India. He has played just 13 Tests since his debut in March 2017 and picked up 56 wickets at an average of 22.16. Overall in FC cricket, the spinner owns 164 scalps at 29.36 (5W: 8).