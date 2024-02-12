Shaw averages 50-plus in the format (Source: X/@ICC)

What's the story Dashing opener Prithvi Shaw has completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone with a couple of brilliant knocks in Mumbai's ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite B clash against Chhattisgarh. While the batter made a stunning 159 off 185 balls in Mumbai's first innings, he managed a fiery 58-ball 45 in his second outing. Here we decode his First-Class stats.

A stunning hundred from Shaw

Batting first in Raipur, Mumbai were off to a flying start as Shaw wasted no time whatsoever. His brilliance meant Mumbai crossed the 100-run mark inside 20 overs without the loss of any wicket. Shaw's opening partner Bhupen Lalwani (102) played the second fiddle in the partnership as the former was going well at one end. The duo added 244 runs before Shaw departed.

A fiery 45 in his second outing

Shaw helped Mumbai start well in the third innings as well. He has Lalwani added 78 runs. Shaw, however, could not cross the 50-run mark on this occasion. Meanwhile, he touched the 4,000-run mark with his fourth run in his second outing.

A look at Shaw's FC numbers

Shaw made his First-Class debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17. The right-hander scored a ton in the second innings (120), bagging the Player-of-the-Match award. He has now raced to 4,041 runs in FC cricket across 46 matches, averaging 50-plus. While the 24-year-old hammered his 13th FC ton, the tally also includes 16 fifties.

Second-highest score in Ranji Trophy history

Shaw scripted history last year by recording the second-highest individual Ranji Trophy score of all time. The dasher mustered 379 off 383 balls against Assam (49 fours, 4 sixes). Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar back in December 1948, is ahead of him in this regard. Overall, Shaw recorded the 17th-highest FC score of all time.

Century on Test debut for Shaw

Shaw made his international debut in a Test match against West Indies at home in 2018. He made the opportunity count, scoring 134 in his maiden innings. The youngster has amassed 339 Test runs in five matches, averaging 42.37. He last played a Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Meanwhile, Shaw has featured in six ODIs, besides a solitary T20I.

Shaw's injury struggles

Mumbai's preceding outing against Bengal marked Shaw's return to the field after more than five months. The batter sustained a knee ligament injury during the 2023 One-Day Cup competition in August last year. The star opener was then sent for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He scored 35 in Mumbai's innings win over Bengal.

A look at the match summary

Despite a 244-run opening stand, Mumbai were folded for 351 while batting first as Chhattisgarh fought back brilliantly. Pacer Ashish Chouhan claimed six wickets. In reply, Chhattisgarh posted 350 with skipper Amandeep Khare (143) starring with a ton. Tushar Deshpande dismissed five batters. Mumbai, in their second outing, were 97/1 at stumps on Day 3. Bhupen Lalwani (40) returned as the unbeaten batter.