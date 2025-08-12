2 Bengaluru students attacked by stray dogs; 1 in ICU 

Two female students were attacked by stray dogs inside the Bengaluru University campus on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Soujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both third-year students of integrated MSc in economics at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, per India Today.

Medical update One student in ICU Soujanya has sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Meanwhile, Rega is being treated for her injuries. The attack comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's recent directives to move all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region to shelters.

Legal intervention Supreme Court's orders on stray dog menace The court ordered them to catch, sterilize, and permanently shelter stray dogs. It warned that any resistance to these measures would invite legal consequences. "If any individual or organization comes in the way of picking stray dogs...we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," the top court said.