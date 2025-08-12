2 Bengaluru students attacked by stray dogs; 1 in ICU
What's the story
Two female students were attacked by stray dogs inside the Bengaluru University campus on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Soujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both third-year students of integrated MSc in economics at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, per India Today.
Medical update
One student in ICU
Soujanya has sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Meanwhile, Rega is being treated for her injuries. The attack comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's recent directives to move all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region to shelters.
Legal intervention
Supreme Court's orders on stray dog menace
The court ordered them to catch, sterilize, and permanently shelter stray dogs. It warned that any resistance to these measures would invite legal consequences. "If any individual or organization comes in the way of picking stray dogs...we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," the top court said.
Safety concerns
Court's directions to authorities
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also stressed that vulnerable areas should be prioritized for stray dog removal. They said, "If they have to create a force, do it earlier. This should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs." The court emphasized that infants and young children must not fall prey to rabies, adding, "The action should inspire confidence that they can move freely without fear of being bitten."