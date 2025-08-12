Karnataka: Parents can choose between eggs, bananas in midday meals

The Karnataka government has decided to let parents choose between eggs and bananas for their children's midday meals in government schools. The decision was taken after some School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) passed resolutions against serving eggs on certain days. This issue was raised in the Legislative Council by Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Council N Ravikumar.

Foundation findings Azim Premji Foundation's report highlights midday meal discrepancies Ravikumar cited a report by the Azim Premji Foundation, which had pledged ₹1,500 crore over three years to supply eggs under the midday meal scheme. The foundation's surprise inspections revealed that many schools were not serving eggs as intended. In fact, out of 762 schools inspected, 568 did not distribute eggs at all.

Government response Minister addresses parental preferences in meal choices In response to the issue, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said some parents preferred their children not to eat eggs on certain days. To address this, schools will now ask parents during admission whether they want their children to receive eggs or bananas as part of the meal. "It's better to have parental approval in such matters," the minister said.