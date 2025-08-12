Andhra Pradesh's wind energy comeback: What it means
Andhra Pradesh is making a comeback in wind energy with Tata Power's 700MW project in Anantapur, announced earlier this year.
It's the state's first major wind venture since 2019 and part of a bigger clean energy push.
With a ₹6,000 crore investment, the project will generate 1840 million units per year and plug straight into India's central grid.
Local manufacturing
Turbines for the project will come from Suzlon's revamped plant in Andhra Pradesh, showing off local manufacturing muscle.
This could mean more jobs for locals and fresh momentum for homegrown green tech.
Renewable energy boom in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh wants to take its renewable capacity from 9GW to over 160GW by 2029—a massive leap that could create around 7.5 lakh new jobs.
Alongside Tata Power, big names like Reliance and Greenko are also investing in solar, biogas, and hydropower here.
For anyone interested in clean energy or future job opportunities, this is one to watch.