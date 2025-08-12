Next Article
Bengal: TMC leader shot dead, party blames BJP, CPI(M)
Sikandar Khan, a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was shot dead on Monday while riding his motorcycle near Chakai village in Bankura district.
His death is the ninth killing of a TMC leader since July 10, adding to growing political tension as the 2026 assembly elections approach.
TMC leaders point fingers at opposition parties
Khan's family believes his murder was linked to a dispute over drainage fund allocation.
The TMC district president pointed fingers at local criminal Nasem Khan, whose sons have been detained by police for questioning.
Meanwhile, TMC leaders claim opposition parties like BJP and CPI(M) are stirring up unrest in the area.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged officials to stay extra alert after this latest incident.