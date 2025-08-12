Remove stray dogs, animals from roads: Rajasthan HC to municipalities
What's the story
The Rajasthan High Court has ordered municipal bodies to remove stray dogs and other animals from city roads. The court's decision comes after it took cognizance of the rising dog bite incidents and the threat posed by stray animals on public roads and highways. The bench, comprising Justice Kuldeep Mathur and Justice Ravi Chirania, issued the order during a suo moto hearing.
Legal warning
HC warns of strict action against obstructions
The court has warned of strict action against anyone obstructing municipal officials from performing their duties. It has empowered authorities to lodge FIRs under relevant municipal laws for such obstructions. The bench also directed Municipal Corporations to provide clear complaint channels for residents to report stray-related concerns through telephone, mobile numbers, or email.
Supreme Court
Similar order by SC on stray dog removal
The Rajasthan High Court's order came on the same day as a similar directive from the Supreme Court of India. The apex court ordered authorities in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to pick up all stray dogs from localities and shift them to shelter homes. The SC directed the creation of shelters for around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.
Humane approach
Activists' stand on mass removal
Both courts have emphasized that the removal process should cause minimal physical harm to the animals. The Rajasthan HC's order also directed National Highways Authority and State Highways Authority to conduct regular patrols for removing stray animals from highways. Activists, however, argue against mass removal as an unscientific and ineffective solution which could lead to overcrowding in shelters.