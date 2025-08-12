Remove stray dogs, animals from roads: Rajasthan HC to municipalities

The Rajasthan High Court has ordered municipal bodies to remove stray dogs and other animals from city roads. The court's decision comes after it took cognizance of the rising dog bite incidents and the threat posed by stray animals on public roads and highways. The bench, comprising Justice Kuldeep Mathur and Justice Ravi Chirania, issued the order during a suo moto hearing.

Legal warning HC warns of strict action against obstructions The court has warned of strict action against anyone obstructing municipal officials from performing their duties. It has empowered authorities to lodge FIRs under relevant municipal laws for such obstructions. The bench also directed Municipal Corporations to provide clear complaint channels for residents to report stray-related concerns through telephone, mobile numbers, or email.

Supreme Court Similar order by SC on stray dog removal The Rajasthan High Court's order came on the same day as a similar directive from the Supreme Court of India. The apex court ordered authorities in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to pick up all stray dogs from localities and shift them to shelter homes. The SC directed the creation of shelters for around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.