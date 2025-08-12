John says, 'dogs are Delhiites, too' in letter to CJI

Actor John Abraham has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai , asking him to reconsider the recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs. The actor called the directive "impractical" and "inhumane" in his letter on Tuesday. He requested that the order, which mandates the removal of community dogs from Delhi to shelters and distant locations, be reviewed.

Letter details Abraham stresses on need for 'compassionate, science-based solutions' In his letter, Abraham said, "I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogs - respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbors to humans for generations." He stressed the need for "compassionate, science-based solutions and compliance with Indian law" to protect animals.

Public health risks Actor warns about 'vacuum effect' The 52-year-old actor also warned about the "vacuum effect" in his appeal, saying that shifting Delhi's 19 lakh community dogs would increase public health risks. He cited the World Health Organization and Animal Birth Control (ABC) Dog Rules, 2023, which say dogs should be sterilized, vaccinated, and returned to their home areas.