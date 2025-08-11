SC orders removal of Delhi stray dogs; warns animal activists
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of stray dogs from all localities in Delhi, with a focus on more particularly vulnerable areas. The order was passed by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. They directed the National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to start this exercise at the earliest.
Obstruction warning
Court warns of strict action against obstruction
The court has warned of strict action against anyone obstructing the removal of stray dogs. "If any individual or organization that comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," the bench said. The court also directed authorities to create dog shelters with adequate staff for sterilization and immunization.
Activist criticism
Criticism of animal rights activists
The court also criticized animal rights activists, questioning their ability to bring back those affected by rabies. "All these animal activists, will they be able bring back who have fallen prey to rabies?" the bench asked. "We are not doing this for us—it is for the public interest. so no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earlier. Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to far off places," the bench remarked.
Rabies incidents
Order comes after rabies deaths
During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala questioned the rationale of returning a sterilized dog to the same location from which it was picked up. Calling the situation "grim," Justice Pardiwala said, "Whether sterilized or not sterilized, society should be free from stray dogs. You should not find a single stray dog moving around in any locality of the citys. It's the first step." The court has asked authorities to report back on the creation of dog shelters within eight weeks.