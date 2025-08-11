SC orders removal of Delhi stray dogs; warns animal activists 

The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of stray dogs from all localities in Delhi , with a focus on more particularly vulnerable areas. The order was passed by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. They directed the National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to start this exercise at the earliest.

Obstruction warning Court warns of strict action against obstruction The court has warned of strict action against anyone obstructing the removal of stray dogs. "If any individual or organization that comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," the bench said. The court also directed authorities to create dog shelters with adequate staff for sterilization and immunization.

Activist criticism Criticism of animal rights activists The court also criticized animal rights activists, questioning their ability to bring back those affected by rabies. "All these animal activists, will they be able bring back who have fallen prey to rabies?" the bench asked. "We are not doing this for us—it is for the public interest. so no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earlier. Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to far off places," the bench remarked.