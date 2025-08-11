Next Article
Weather: Delhi's soaking spell continues; light rain expected on August 13
Delhi's had a wet week, and the IMD says light rain and thunderstorms are set to return on August 13.
Expect temperatures between 25°C and 34°C.
If you're hoping for sunshine, hang tight—more showers are likely through August 15.
Delhi has already soaked up over 91% of its usual yearly rainfall—706.7mm so far—thanks to an active monsoon.
With rivers running high, the IMD has put out orange and yellow alerts in parts of Haryana (like Yamuna Nagar) and Uttar Pradesh (including Maharajganj), so folks nearby should stay weather-aware.