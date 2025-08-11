Meat shops in Dombivli will remain shut on I-Day
KDMC has ordered all meat shops and slaughterhouses in Kalyan-Dombivli to stay shut from midnight August 14 to midnight August 15, continuing a rule that's been around since 1988.
The civic body says the annual ban helps keep public order during national holidays, and warns that breaking it could lead to penalties.
Opposition leaders react
Opposition leaders are calling the ban unfair, saying it limits personal freedom and ignores food traditions.
NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad plans to host a mutton party on Independence Day as a stand for choice.
Aaditya Thackeray wants the KDMC commissioner suspended over the move, while MP Suresh Mhatre points out that coastal communities rely on meat as part of their identity.
The ruling party, though, says it's just routine—highlighting an ongoing clash between civic rules and individual rights.