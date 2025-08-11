Meat shops in Dombivli will remain shut on I-Day

Opposition leaders react

Opposition leaders are calling the ban unfair, saying it limits personal freedom and ignores food traditions.

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad plans to host a mutton party on Independence Day as a stand for choice.

Aaditya Thackeray wants the KDMC commissioner suspended over the move, while MP Suresh Mhatre points out that coastal communities rely on meat as part of their identity.

The ruling party, though, says it's just routine—highlighting an ongoing clash between civic rules and individual rights.