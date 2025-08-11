Mumbai-Pune Expressway: AI cameras clicked 28L e-challans in a year
In just one year, AI-powered cameras on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway dished out nearly 28 lakh e-challans—adding up to a massive ₹470 crore in fines. But here's the catch: only about ₹51 crore has actually been paid so far.
Cars topped the list for speeding, with heavy trucks and busses not far behind.
Other common reasons for getting fined? Not wearing seatbelts, lane cutting, driving on the wrong side, and using your phone at the wheel.
How the system works
The expressway's Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) is packed with 40 gantries full of cameras and sensors—all working together to spot violations in real time.
After an offense is detected, reports get checked at a central command center before e-challans are sent out by RTO officials.
The project cost ₹100 crore (with almost half coming from Maharashtra's Road Safety Fund), aiming to make this busy 95-km stretch safer for everyone on the road.