Mumbai-Pune Expressway: AI cameras clicked 28L e-challans in a year India Aug 11, 2025

In just one year, AI-powered cameras on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway dished out nearly 28 lakh e-challans—adding up to a massive ₹470 crore in fines. But here's the catch: only about ₹51 crore has actually been paid so far.

Cars topped the list for speeding, with heavy trucks and busses not far behind.

Other common reasons for getting fined? Not wearing seatbelts, lane cutting, driving on the wrong side, and using your phone at the wheel.