Security heightened for Independence Day after 'possible terror threat' alerts

Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day , security agencies have sounded a high alert in New Delhi. The warning comes after several intelligence inputs indicated possible terror threats, News18 reported. Central agencies have already issued detailed advisories to relevant departments, citing the increased threat perception following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the retaliatory action named "Operation Sindoor" in May.

Threat assessment 'Critical threat environment' for this year's I-Day celebrations The unique combination of symbolic importance, fixed venue, and massive public turnout has resulted in what officials call a "critical threat environment" for this year's Independence Day celebrations. Preparations are underway to make "Operation Sindoor" the main focus of security measures. Officials warn that the large population density and clusters of unauthorized colonies in New Delhi are seen as potential hideouts for terrorists planning infiltration or attacks.

Threat landscape Security agencies wary of threats from various groups The channel's sources reveal that security agencies are wary of threats from Pakistan-based terrorist groups, international jihadi networks, radical Islamist groups, Sikh militant outfits, Left-wing extremists (LWE), and some northeast insurgent groups. There is also a possibility of action by homegrown radical elements and disgruntled groups. A senior official involved in Independence Day security planning said the main adversaries are Pakistan-based terrorist outfits and global jihadi groups.

Security protocols Strict personnel verification, heightened alertness needed Officials stressed on the need for strict personnel verification and heightened alertness. This includes coordination between various agencies and central paramilitary forces. Senior officers have been directed to ensure that no outsider in uniform enters restricted areas. Security sources warned that threats could include coordinated terrorist attacks, lone-wolf strikes, revenge attacks or disruptive protests by groups affected by recent government policies.