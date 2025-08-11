'If Ratan was alive...': AI171 crash lawyer slams payout delay 

Leading United States attorney Mike Andrews has slammed the delays in compensating families of victims of the Air India flight AI171 crash. He represents over 65 families affected by the tragedy. Speaking to ANI, Andrews said if former Tata Group Chairperson Ratan Tata were alive, such bureaucratic hurdles would not have existed. "Even in the US, we know who Ratan Tata was," he said, emphasizing his work ethic and humility.

Emotional impact Heartbreaking story of an elderly woman "We know...if he were here today, we don't believe employees and victims and people who were on the airplane and on the ground would be subjected to a bureaucratic process in which they're delayed payment," he said. Andrews also shared a heartbreaking story of an elderly woman who lost her only son in the crash. He said, "She was depending upon her son to pay for her health care...They have not received payment. What are they supposed to do?"

Compensation details Air India, Tata Group announce compensation On July 26, Air India paid interim compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of 147 deceased passengers and 19 ground victims. These payments will be adjusted against final compensation. The Tata Group has also formed the "AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust," promising an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore per deceased victim. The trust will also help rebuild damaged infrastructure and support first responders affected by the crash.