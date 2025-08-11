Nellore: Intermediate student found dead on campus, college in dock
Hemashree, a first-year student at RNR Intermediate College in Nellore, was found dead on campus under suspicious circumstances.
The college reportedly didn't inform her parents right away and moved her body to a hospital without telling them, which has led to concerns about transparency and care.
Protests erupt outside college as police investigate
Hemashree's family and student groups have accused the college of negligence and trying to hide what happened.
Protests broke out outside the college, with some property damage reported before police stepped in.
Student leader Ashrith Reddy criticized the management for not communicating with families or student unions after the incident.
Police are now investigating both Hemashree's death and the allegations against the college as tensions remain high on campus.