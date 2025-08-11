Nellore: Intermediate student found dead on campus, college in dock

Protests erupt outside college as police investigate

Hemashree's family and student groups have accused the college of negligence and trying to hide what happened.

Protests broke out outside the college, with some property damage reported before police stepped in.

Student leader Ashrith Reddy criticized the management for not communicating with families or student unions after the incident.

Police are now investigating both Hemashree's death and the allegations against the college as tensions remain high on campus.