50 sanitation workers to attend I-Day celebrations at Red Fort
India turns 79 as an independent nation on August 15, 2025.
The big day kicks off with the Prime Minister raising the flag at Red Fort and sharing thoughts on our freedom journey.
What's new this year? Fifty Swachhta Karamcharis from Delhi—people who keep the city clean—are being celebrated as special guests for their hard work.
Significance of the PM's speech
From parades to cultural shows, Independence Day is all about honoring freedom fighters and feeling that sense of togetherness.
Inviting sanitation workers to Red Fort highlights how important cleanliness is for India today.
The PM's speech isn't just about looking back—it's a nudge for everyone to think about how we can help move the country forward.