MP MLA's nephew threatens toll staff after free pass refusal
Nikhil Chaudhary, nephew of Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Manoj Chaudhary, allegedly tried to skip paying at a Dewas-Bhopal highway toll plaza on Wednesday evening.
When staff asked for payment, he reportedly got out with a stick and hurled abuses, insisting on a free pass.
Associates, death threats also involved
Chaudhary's two associates also joined in the confrontation, which was captured on video—quickly spreading online.
The toll shift in-charge said Chaudhary even threatened to kill the staff if they didn't let him through.
Police have now filed an FIR against all three under serious charges and are investigating further.