Mumbai: Doctor transferred after student attempts suicide over harassment
Dr. Bela Verma, Head of Pediatrics at Mumbai's Sir JJ Hospital, has been moved to Government Medical College, GT Hospital after serious harassment claims surfaced.
A final-year postgraduate student tried to take her own life on June 16, reportedly after facing ongoing verbal abuse and public humiliation from Verma over thesis work.
The state government ordered Verma's immediate transfer on August 7, 2025.
Student recovering, expected to return soon
The student's messages described anxiety and nightmares caused by the alleged harassment.
Resident doctors went on strike, backed by their association, demanding action against Verma.
An internal probe led to her transfer, though she insists she was just enforcing discipline and patient safety.
Thankfully, the student is recovering and expected to return soon, while the case has sparked calls for stronger anti-harassment measures in hospitals.