IMD warns of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh; orange alert

Rainfall deficit shrinking

All this rain is actually helping shrink the state's rainfall deficit—from 25% down to about 19%.

Still, the IMD is warning about strong winds (up to 50km/h) and possible thunderstorms.

A cyclonic system over Karnataka and a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal could bring even more wet weather.

Rayalaseema districts like Annamayya and Tirupati have already seen some heavy downpours lately—so keep an umbrella handy!