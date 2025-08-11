IMD warns of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh; orange alert
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The weather department has put out an orange alert for several districts, with "heavy to very heavy" rain expected on August 15 and 16.
Areas like Alluri Sitharama Raju, Prakasam, Palnadu, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, West Godavari, and Eluru are all on watch.
Starting August 13, both North and South Coastal regions can expect fairly widespread showers.
Rainfall deficit shrinking
All this rain is actually helping shrink the state's rainfall deficit—from 25% down to about 19%.
Still, the IMD is warning about strong winds (up to 50km/h) and possible thunderstorms.
A cyclonic system over Karnataka and a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal could bring even more wet weather.
Rayalaseema districts like Annamayya and Tirupati have already seen some heavy downpours lately—so keep an umbrella handy!